SAUDI ARABIA, MALAYSIA CONDEMNS ISRAELS ATTACKS ON IRAN

Saudi Arabia on Saturday strongly condemned Israel's latest military attacks on Iran, calling them a "violation of Iranian sovereignty" and a breach of international law.

In a statement, the Saudi Foreign Ministry expressed the kingdom's "condemnation and denunciation" of the attacks early Saturday local time, saying they constitute a "serious violation of Iran's territorial integrity and contradicts established international norms and laws."

The kingdom reiterated its "firm stance against the continued escalation of conflict and the expansion of violence," which it warned poses a "threat to the security and stability of the region and its people."

Saudi Arabia urged all parties involved to exercise "maximum restraint and to take active steps to reduce tension."

The statement cautioned of the consequences of ongoing military confrontations, calling for "immediate efforts to de-escalate the situation."

Malaysia on Saturday also condemned Israel's latest attacks on Iran, calling them a violation of international law.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said the attacks by the Zionist Israeli regime on a sovereign state are a blatant breach of international law and seriously undermine regional stability.

"Malaysia calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities and an end to the cycle of violence," it said, adding that Israel's continued attacks with impunity have severely affected and will continue to affect the security and future stability of the Middle East, bringing the region closer to the brink of a wider conflict.

The Israeli army said Saturday that it had completed targeted airstrikes on Iranian military facilities in response to Iran's large-scale Oct. 1 ballistic missile attack on Israel.

Iran said that it is ready to retaliate against Israeli "aggression."