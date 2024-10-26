Barcelona thrash Real Madrid 4-0 in La Liga Clasico

Barcelona secured a dominant 4-0 victory over Real Madrid in the La Liga Clasico. Robert Lewandowski scored twice as Barcelona delivered a resounding 4-0 win over Real Madrid, handing the Spanish champions their first La Liga loss in over a year!

October 26,2024

Barcelona delivered a commanding performance in the La Liga Clásico, securing a 4-0 victory over Real Madrid.



Robert Lewandowski struck twice as Barcelona crushed rivals Real Madrid 4-0 on Saturday, inflicting the Spanish champions' first La Liga defeat in over a year.



Teenage winger Lamine Yamal and Raphinha completed the rout, while Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe had two goals ruled out for offside on a frustrating first Clasico appearance for Los Blancos, who now trail league leaders Barcelona by six points.











