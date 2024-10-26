Israelis demonstrate for hostage deal in Tel Aviv

Several hundred people demonstrated in Israel on Saturday for an agreement to release the hostages held by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas in the Gaza Strip.



Demonstrators in Tel Aviv slammed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for delaying indirect negotiations to end the conflict with Hamas and return the remaining hostages, who were captured in the October 7 attacks more than one year ago.



On Sunday, Israeli representatives will meet in Doha with mediators from Qatar and the United States, in the first negotiations to be held in several weeks.



Since the previous round of talks failed, Israel has expanded its attacks on the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement in Lebanon and killed Hamas leader Yehya al-Sinwar.



Around 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas, but it is unclear how many remain alive.











