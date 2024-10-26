Montenegro could reach EU membership target in 2028: EU chief

The European Commission chief said on Saturday that Montenegro could reach its European Union membership target in 2028.

"Montenegro's target of becoming a member of the EU in 2028 is ambitious but achievable," said Ursula Von der Leyen during a joint press conference with Montenegrin Prime Minister Milojko Spajic in the capital Podgorica.

She added that Montenegro is extremely eager for its EU future.

''Montenegro is very advanced on the accession path,'' said Von der Leyen.

Spajic, for his part, said Montenegro has taken very determined steps towards EU membership.

"The next 2 years play a key role. Montenegro needs to close 26 chapters by the end of 2026. We aim to become an EU member by the end of 2028,'' said Spajic.

Von der Leyen also met with President Jakov Milatovic.

Von der Leyen completed her Western Balkan tour, which included Albania, North Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Kosovo, and Montenegro.

Montenegro declared independence in 2006, submitted an official membership application to the EU in Dec. 2008, and was granted "candidate country" status in Dec. 2010.

On June 29, 2012, Montenegro began accession negotiations and is expected to become the EU's next member.

The country signed the first official document with NATO (Partnership for Peace Framework Document) on Dec. 14, 2006, and received the status of NATO's 29th member on June 5, 2017.