Ankara: We condemn Israel’s attack on Iran in the strongest terms

The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that it "condemns in the strongest terms" Israel's attack on Iran.

In a written statement regarding Israel's attack on Iran, the Ministry stated:



"Israel, which is committing genocide in Gaza, preparing to annex the West Bank, and killing civilians in Lebanon daily, has brought our region to the brink of a larger war. Ending the terror Israel is creating in the region has become an urgent responsibility for ensuring international security and peace. We call on the international community to take immediate action to uphold the rule of law and to halt the Netanyahu government."

"As Türkiye, we reiterate that we do not want more war, violence, or lawlessness in our region. To reestablish peace in the Middle East, it is essential that both regional and external actors adopt a rational and responsible approach."







