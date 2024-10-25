 Contact Us
Two children die in hospital in Israeli raid - ministry

"Two children have died in the intensive care unit after the hospital's generators failed and the oxygen station was targeted," said a health ministry statement about the Kamal Adwan Hospital in north Gaza's Jabalia refugee camp.

AFP WORLD
Published October 25,2024
