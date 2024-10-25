Gambling emerges as serious global health threat : Experts warn

According to leading health experts, gambling has become an increasing threat to global public health, necessitating urgent regulation similar to that of alcohol and tobacco. A report from the Lancet Public Health Commission highlights that the rise of mobile phones and the internet has rapidly increased gambling rates, negatively impacting far more individuals than previously thought.

The report indicates that approximately 450 million people worldwide are experiencing gambling-related behavioral issues or harmful personal, social, or health consequences. Among them, at least 80 million are struggling with "gambling disorder," a mental health problem characterized by a persistent and recurring urge to gamble despite negative outcomes.

Experts note that gambling advertisements through technology and the internet have a significant impact on youth and children, increasing the risk of gambling addiction. Online casinos and sports betting are particularly noted as areas where gambling rates are rising rapidly.

The report states that gambling leads to serious consequences beyond financial losses, including physical and mental health issues, domestic violence, increased risk of suicide, rising crime rates, and job losses.

It also emphasizes that certain groups, particularly young people and children, are more exposed to gambling advertisements and are more vulnerable to gambling-related harms. Experts warn that this danger is growing rapidly and call for stronger regulations before gambling becomes a global issue.