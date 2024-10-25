Erdoğan accuses US of using bloody-minded terror groups in Mideast region for security of Israel

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Friday that the US uses terrorist organizations in the Middle East for the security of Israel.

"It is now a known fact that the US uses terrorist organizations in the region for its own interests and for the security of Israel," Erdoğan told journalists on board the presidential plane returning from Russia after the BRICS summit.

He said Türkiye has launched an initiative under the UN to impose a comprehensive arms embargo on Israel, as intensified Israeli attacks on Gaza and Lebanon continue to claim hundreds of lives every day.

Erdoğan underlined that the number of countries supporting Ankara's call for an arms embargo on Israel is growing.

"We hope to succeed in this as Alliance of Humanity and open the door for lasting peace," he added.

About the PKK terror attack on the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) headquarters in the capital Ankara, which killed five people and injured 22 others, he noted that Türkiye continues its efforts to "completely dry up terrorism at its source."

President Erdoğan said intelligence and security forces were also conducting extensive work following the attack.

"We continue our fight against terrorism using all available resources in a multidimensional manner, and we will persist in this effort. We will surely achieve our goal of building a bright, peaceful, and secure Türkiye, free from the dark and bloody shadow of terrorism."

He outlined a broad counterterrorism strategy, addressing everything from the political and social causes to financial resources and external support.

"We will continue this strategy in a multidimensional and more comprehensive way. Our aim is a fully independent, united, and prosperous Türkiye."

After the attack, the Turkish military and intelligence agency launched airstrikes on PKK/YPG positions in northern Iraq and Syria.

"Terrorists are puppets. Our goal is a Türkiye without terrorism," Erdoğan said, and added: "We will not compromise on this."

"PYD/YPG, the Syrian branch of the PKK terror group, destined to be abandoned, left isolated," he added.

The terrorist group that "exploits instability in Syria is wasting its efforts to seek the patronage of certain Western countries," he added.

President Erdoğan discussed the situation related to the PKK/YPG terrorist group, which he said the US may be supporting for a certain time, but will eventually have to cut ties.

"The attempts by some Western countries to protect this organization, which exploits Syria's instability, are in vain. This cannot continue indefinitely."

He noted that discussions about a US withdrawal from the region have been ongoing, stating: "It's clear from these extended talks that any withdrawal will be tactical, not strategic."

On US support for Israel, he said this took various forms, including equipment and ammunition, he said.

"We will safeguard our territory and serve as its protector. We must always be aware of potential infiltration attempts from Syria or other areas. This requires that we take all necessary security measures."

"Our fight against all terrorist organizations in the region is driven by our national interests and border security, and we will continue in this effort."

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

- Relationships with BRICS countries

President Erdoğan emphasized Türkiye's desire to strengthen its relationships with the BRICS group of nations, highlighting Ankara's long-standing bilateral ties with member countries.

"BRICS, along with other platforms and international formations, are crucial elements that enhance our economic strength. We cannot overlook this," he said.

Pointing to Türkiye's position as both an eastern and western country, he said that "advancing our cooperation with BRICS and increasing our economic partnerships is beneficial for both BRICS nations and Türkiye.

This solidarity must be maintained within a framework of mutual respect based on "win-win" principles, he added.

Bilateral discussions, particularly with Vladimir Putin as president of BRICS' current chair Russia, clearly illustrate this point, Erdoğan said.

- Trade in national currencies

Erdoğan stated that trade conducted in national currencies would prevent external interference in commercial activities, emphasizing that this was a form of free trade.

"The lack of diversity in payment systems increases the vulnerability of financial markets to shocks.

"Therefore, establishing an alternative financial and payment system would both facilitate and diversify international trade," he added.

- Israel's war on Gaza

Erdoğan emphasized that countries supporting Palestine remain steadfast and uncompromising in their stance.

"We are determined to continue our solidarity with countries like Spain, Ireland, Norway, and Slovenia in the future," he said, highlighting that collaborative efforts would lead to greater strength.

Pointing out that Western countries feel indebted to Israel, said: "For example, Germany views itself as responsible towards Israel due to the events of the Nazi era."

"Some other Western countries share this sentiment. However, they are now also indebting themselves to the Palestinians by supporting Israel, which has become the Nazis of this era, leaving a shameful history to their descendants."

"We expect BRICS members to provide more support for Palestine's just cause and for Lebanon, which is targeted by Israel, and to loudly say 'stop' to Israeli aggression."

"To stop Israel and prevent them from killing babies, children, and parents, it is essential to restrict access to weapons, he said.

"Currently, many countries, particularly the US and Germany, unfortunately, support Israel's ongoing massacre by providing arms."

Rising calls for an arms embargo against Israel by countries such as Italy, Spain, Ireland, and France indicate that the issue is attracting more attention, Erdoğan said.

"It shows that not only we, but many other countries are concerned about Israel's reckless and disproportionate use of force," he said.

"At this stage, countries following Türkiye's lead need to raise a stronger voice about human rights and international law."

- Normalization process between Türkiye, Syria

Erdoğan also expressed hope in building a process of normalization between Türkiye and long-war-torn Syria.

He emphasized that from the beginning, Türkiye has supported the preservation of Syria's territorial integrity and the establishment of lasting, fair, and inclusive peace in the region.

"Noting the importance of protecting existing borders while combating terrorist organizations, he stated: "Our region is turning into a circle of fire, and unfortunately, this circle is growing narrower every day."

"It is our fundamental expectation that the Syrian government recognizes the benefits of sincere and realistic normalization with Türkiye and takes steps accordingly."

He also pointed out Russia's known influence over the Syrian government, stating that he had discussed the two countries' positions and expectations in his talks with Putin.

"We urged Mr. Putin to take a step towards ensuring a response from (Syrian regime leader) Bashar al-Assad to our call."

- Purchase of Eurofighter jets

In his bilateral meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Erdoğan said he saw positive steps could be taken on Türkiye's acquisition of Eurofighter jets, as both the UK and Germany showed a favorable attitude on the matter.

- Russia-Ukraine war

About the Russia-Ukraine war, Erdoğan indicated that both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Putin are seeking a permanent cease-fire.

"This has already been confirmed by our Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during their meetings in Istanbul."

In addition to the revitalization of the Black Sea Grain Corridor and the clearance of mines, Erdoğan said the two sides were also inclined towards potential prisoner exchanges.

"We are currently closely following the steps towards these prisoner exchanges," he added.

Additionally, Erdoğan said that Chinese President Xi Jinping would visit Türkiye, adding that he would then make a reciprocal visit to China.