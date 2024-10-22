Türkiye 'sincerely' wants to improve its cooperation with BRICS: Erdoğan

Türkiye "sincerely" wants to improve its cooperation with the BRICS group, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a gathering of Justice and Development (AK) Party officials in the capital Ankara, Erdoğan also said he believes the current BRICS summit in the Russian city of Kazan will be instrumental in enhancing Türkiye's cooperation with the bloc.

The leaders of BRICS countries are arriving in Kazan to take part in the organization's summit on Tuesday, with as many as 22 heads of state and six heads of international organizations expected to attend.

Attending as a guest, Erdoğan is due to arrive on Wednesday.

The three-day summit of BRICS includes longtime members Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa -- the source of the group's name -- along with recent additions Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates.