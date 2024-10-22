TÜRKIYE HAILS ITALYS RESPONSE TO ISRAELI AGGRESSION: ERDOĞAN

In a Tuesday phone call with Italy's prime minister, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan praised Rome's response to Israel's aggression in the region, stressing Türkiye's determined efforts for peace in the Mideast.

Erdoğan also told Giorgia Meloni that support from Rome would strengthen Ankara's hand in efforts at the UN to halt arms sales to Israel, said Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

"President Erdoğan underlined the importance of the international community acting together to stop Israeli aggression and noted that Italy's support for Türkiye's initiative at the UN to halt arms sales to Israel would strengthen this effort," it said on X.

Erdoğan and Meloni also discussed bilateral ties and global and regional issues, said the directorate.

"President Erdoğan stated that Türkiye-Italy relations are progressing each day and emphasized that the bilateral trade volume could be increased through decisive steps, particularly in the defense industry and other areas," it added.

Erdoğan said that Israel's attacks on Palestinian territories, including Gaza, as well as its assaults on Lebanon and the UN peacekeepers there, are unacceptable.

"President Erdoğan stated that Israel has ignored all warnings and expanded the cycle of violence in the Middle East," it added.

"President Erdoğan thanked Italian Prime Minister Meloni for her approach that supports the concept of family, which emphasizes family values in the face of LGBT advocates," it said.