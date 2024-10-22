Erdoğan, Meloni discuss bilateral ties and global issues over phone

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone call with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

According to a statement from the Directorate of Communications, the conversation addressed Türkiye-Italy bilateral relations, Israel's attacks in the region, as well as regional and global issues.

During the call, Erdoğan emphasized that Türkiye-Italy relations were progressing each day and that the bilateral trade volume, especially in areas like the defense industry, could be further enhanced through determined steps.



Erdoğan stated that Israel was ignoring all warnings and expanding the circle of conflict in the Middle East. He stressed the importance of the international community acting together to stop Israel's aggression and noted that Italy's support for Türkiye's initiative at the UN to halt arms sales to Israel would strengthen the effort.

Erdoğan also expressed that Israel's attacks on Lebanese territory, as well as on UN missions, in addition to Palestinian lands including Gaza, were unacceptable. He appreciated Italy's response to Israeli aggression, adding that Türkiye would continue its efforts to promote peace in the region.

Furthermore, Erdoğan praises Prime Minister Meloni for her support of family values in the face of LGBT advocacy, praising her stance that emphasizes the importance of the family.





