Spanish artists, academics urge government to cut military ties with Israel

More than 300 Spanish artists and academics, including Oscar-winning filmmaker Pedro Almodovar, have urged the government to completely suspend all kinds of trade in arms and military equipment with Israel.

This collective action comes despite the government's claims that such trade had been halted following the escalation of violence in Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023.

In an open letter to Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, a prominent group of signatories, which includes key figures from Spain's cinema, music, and television industries, as well as academic circles, expressed deep concern about Spain's ongoing military relations with Israel.

Among the notables are directors Pedro Almodovar and Isabel Coixet, musicians Rozalen and Mikel Izar, actors Aitana Sanchez Gijon and Alba Flores, and comedian Andreu Buenafuente.

"As long as Spain maintains military relations with Israel, it will continue to be complicit in this massacre," the letter read, calling for "urgent measures to impose a comprehensive arms embargo on Israel."

The letter went on to condemn what the signatories described as "the massacres carried out by Israel daily for months," demanding that Spain's government, which they said identifies itself as progressive and a staunch defender of human rights, must take bolder steps to support the Palestinian and Lebanese people.

The artists and academics emphasized that Spain has a moral and legal obligation to halt the supply of arms, ammunition, and military fuel that have been contributing to the conflict, sustaining the occupation of Palestine, and causing civilian casualties.

"Spain must view the cessation of military material and fuel transfers as both a moral obligation and a duty under international law," they argued.

Sanchez has maintained that Spain has ceased trading arms and military materials with Israel since October of last year, but opposition voices, particularly those from the Podemos party, have disputed this, demanding greater transparency and concrete action.

Last week, Sanchez also called on EU leaders to impose a broader arms embargo on Israel, urging EU member states to recognize Palestine as an independent state, putting additional pressure on international discussions about the conflict.