EU foreign policy chief condemns Israel’s heavy shelling on UN agency for Palestinian refugees

"I condemn the heavy shelling and destruction of @UNRWA facilities. The human suffering from manmade famine & forced displacement cannot be justifie," EU foreign policy chief Joseph Borrell said on X.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published October 22,2024
The EU foreign policy chief on Tuesday condemned Israel's recent attack on the UN agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) in northern Gaza, calling for the protection of international media members and observers.

"I condemn the heavy shelling and destruction of @UNRWA facilities," said Joseph Borrell on X.

Describing the reports from northern Gaza as "horrifying," he noted: "The human suffering from manmade famine & forced displacement cannot be justified."

Borrell expressed his support for an urgent truce to permit humanitarian aid and safe passage for internally displaced people.

"International observers and media must be granted access," he concluded.