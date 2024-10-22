ERDOĞAN: FETO RINGLEADER GULENS END HAS BEEN A DISGRACEFUL DEATH, LIKE OTHER DEVILISH FIGURES IN HISTORY

Mentioning the death of U.S.-based FETO ringleader Fetullah Gulen during the ruling AK Party's provincial chairpersons' meeting, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan underlined that the end of those who brainwashed the nation's children under the guise of mission and charity has been a disgraceful death, just like other devilish figures in history.

"These traitors managed to escape Turkish justice thanks to the ones who protect them... But they will not be able to escape divine justice," Erdoğan said in a televised address.

In his speech, Erdoğan laid out the following keynotes:

"The end of those who brainwashed the nation's children under the guise of mission and charity has been a disgraceful death, just like other devilish figures in history.



Despite all our efforts, these traitors unfortunately managed to escape Turkish justice by clinging to the coattails of their masters. They left this world without being held accountable for the crimes they committed, the rights they violated, the young minds they corrupted, and the blood of martyrs they spilt. But they will not escape divine justice.



We know and believe that Allah's punishment is severe. Our Lord will hold each of these traitors accountable for the harm and damage they inflicted upon this country and this nation. As a state, we will continue our fight resolutely until FETO is completely eradicated.



The breath of all institutions of our state will be on the necks of the FETO hyenas, whether they are within the country or in the remotest corners of the world."









