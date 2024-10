Ukrainian service personnel use searchlight as they search for drones in the sky over the city centre during a Russian drone strike, in Kyiv, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, October 20, 2024. (REUTERS Photo)

Ukraine's air defence units were engaged soon after midnight on Monday in repelling a Russian air attack targeting Kyiv, the mayor of the Ukrainian capital said.

"Stay in shelters," the mayor, Vitali Klitschko, said on the Telegram messaging app.