China has dispatched a substantial shipment of medical aid to Lebanon as Israeli attacks continue, according to state media on Monday.

The emergency humanitarian aid, consisting of 58 tons (approx. 52,600 kg) of medical supplies, is set to arrive in Beirut later today. The shipment, sent from Shanghai, includes 3,601 boxes filled with anesthesia machines, urine collection bags, disposable tracheal intubation tubes, surgical suits, and oxygen masks.

Since Sept. 23, Israel has launched a major air campaign in Lebanon targeting Hezbollah, resulting in the deaths of over 1,500 people and the displacement of more than 1.34 million. This escalation follows a year of cross-border hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, which intensified after Israel's offensive on the Gaza Strip.

Since last October's cross-border attack by Hamas, Israel's strikes on Gaza have killed more than 42,600 people, the majority of whom were women and children.

On Oct. 1, Israel further escalated the conflict by launching a ground incursion into southern Lebanon.