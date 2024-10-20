UN peacekeeping forces centers in southern Lebanon sound level 3 danger sirens

Sirens signaling a level 3 danger , indicating severe risk, were sounded on Sunday inside the UN peacekeeping mission (UNIFIL) centers in the town of Maarakeh, Tyre district of southern Lebanon.

According to Lebanon's National News Agency, the warning was issued as tensions in the area remain high amid ongoing clashes and cross-border hostilities between Israeli forces and local groups.

UNIFIL personnel and local residents have been heightened alert as the security situation in southern Lebanon continues to deteriorate.

Israel has mounted a huge air campaign in Lebanon since late last month against what it claims are Hezbollah targets, killing over 1,500 people and displacing more than 1.34 million others. Cross-border warfare between the two sides continued since the Gaza war last October.