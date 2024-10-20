4 injured as Russia claims downing 110 Ukrainian drones in overnight attack

At least four people were injured as Russia claimed on Sunday that it downed 110 Ukrainian drones overnight.

A statement by the Defense Ministry said air defenses shot down 43 drones over the border region of Kursk, where Ukraine launched an incursion in August.

The statement said drones were intercepted over the Lipetsk, Oryol, Nizhny Novgorod, Belgorod, and Bryansk regions, as well as one over the Moscow region.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said there was no damage or casualties where the intercepted drone fell, according to preliminary information.

In the Nizhny Novgorod region, Governor Gleb Nikitin said four fire department personnel were injured due to the attack, which he said targeted an industrial area in the city of Dzerzhinsk.

In a later statement, Ukraine's General Staff claimed that it struck a military airfield in the western Lipetsk region, as well as an explosives plant in the Nizhny Novgorod region, also in the west of the country.

Russian authorities have not yet commented on the claims.