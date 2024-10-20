2 Palestinians killed in Israeli attack on southern Gaza

Two Palestinians were killed and 19 others were injured Sunday in two Israeli airstrikes targeting a home and a tent housing displaced people in the central and southern Gaza Strip.

The two Palestinians were killed in an airstrike on the Al-Mawasi area west of Khan Younis, which also injured eight others, a medical source told Anadolu.

Eyewitnesses said an Israeli helicopter targeted a tent sheltering displaced Palestinians in Al-Mawasi , which is designated as a "humanitarian safe zone" by the Israeli army.

In central Gaza, 11 Palestinians, mostly children and elderly, were injured when an Israeli drone struck a house in Al-Bureij refugee camp, according to paramedics.

Israel has continued a brutal offensive on Gaza following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last year, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

More than 42,600 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and nearly 99,800 injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of Gaza amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.















