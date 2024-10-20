WHO certifies Egypt as officially malaria-free

DPA WORLD Published October 20,2024 Subscribe

Egypt has been officially declared as a malaria-free region. The World Health Organization (WHO) congratulated the government in Cairo and presented it with a certificate on Sunday.



"Malaria is as old as Egyptian civilization itself, but the disease that plagued pharaohs now belongs to its history and not its future," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.



Globally, 44 countries and one territory have been certified as malaria-free.



Scientists have demonstrated that malaria has existed in Egypt since at least 4000 BC. Among other findings, the disease was identified in the mummy of Tutankhamun, a pharaoh who reigned approximately from 1332 to 1323 BC.



According to WHO information, Egypt has demonstrated that for at least three years, the chain of indigenous malaria transmissions by Anopheles mosquitoes has been interrupted.



This is achieved through rigorous monitoring, consistent elimination of breeding sites and protection against mosquito bites.



To gain WHO certification, a country must also demonstrate the ability to prevent the re-emergence of transmissions.



The disease is caused by parasites transmitted by Anopheles mosquitoes. It manifests through high fever, chills, headaches and muscle aches. It can be especially deadly for small children and adults with weakened immune systems.

















