Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha to pay official visit to Türkiye

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha will pay a two-day visit to Türkiye, the Turkish Foreign Ministry announced Sunday.

A statement by the ministry said that Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Ukrainian counterpart Sybiha will discuss bilateral ties, as well as regional and global developments, during the visit, which starts Monday.

Hakan Fidan paid an official visit to Ukraine on Aug. 25. Earlier this month, both Fidan and Sybiha attended the Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit on Oct. 9 in Croatian city of Dubrovnik.