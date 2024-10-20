LIVERPOOL BEAT CHELSEA 2-1 AT HOME, RETURN TO ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUES SUMMIT

Liverpool beat Chelsea 2-1 in a Sunday home match as the Reds returned to the top of the English Premier League.

Mohamed Salah, the Egyptian star of Liverpool, scored from the penalty spot to put the Reds in front in minute 29 at Anfield Stadium.

Chelsea leveled the match in the early minutes of the second half as the Blues' Senegalese forward Nicolas Jackson scored in a one-on-one after a through ball, 1-1.

In minute 51, Liverpool's English midfielder Curtis Jones scored the winner in the Chelsea area after he beat the visitors' offside trap, 2-1. Salah assisted from the right flank.

After fan votes, Salah was named man of the match for scoring the opener and making the assist.

Leaders Liverpool have 21 points in eight matches.

Earlier Sunday, Manchester City won at Wolves 2-1 to temporarily move into the league's first rank. England defender John Stones scored the winning goal with a header for Man City near the end of the match at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton.

In second place in standings, defending champions Manchester City have 20 points. Arsenal are third with 17.

In their next Premier League fixture, Liverpool will visit Arsenal next Sunday on Oct. 27 at London's Emirates Stadium.

Man City will host underdogs Southampton on Saturday at the Etihad Stadium.

Southampton have only gained one point in eight matches, currently in the Premier League's relegation zone.