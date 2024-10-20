ISRAELS PLANS ABOUT ATTACK ON IRAN LEAKED VIA TELEGRAM

A Telegram account linked to Iran has reportedly leaked Israeli plans for a comprehensive attack on Iran. The post claimed, "A source from U.S. intelligence shared with us a highly sensitive and top-secret U.S. intelligence document from the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, dated October 15-16, detailing Israel's preparations for a large-scale attack on Iran."

These alleged leaks have sparked significant debate, as the documents reportedly describe recent Israeli Air Force activities at its bases, including attack plans and logistics for resupplying munitions, all believed to be aimed at Iran. The documents also purportedly detail Israeli military exercises involving fighter jets, drones, and surface-to-air missiles as part of preparations for a possible attack this week.

An unnamed senior Israeli official told The Jerusalem Post that Israel's defense establishment is aware of the leak and is taking it very seriously.

Meanwhile, according to a CNN report, American officials have also classified the situation as "extremely serious," though they believe the leak will not affect Israel's plans.

Former U.S. Deputy Secretary of Defense and retired CIA officer Mick Mulroy commented that such leaks could potentially lead to future trust issues between the U.S. and Israel.

Iran Responds to Biden's Knowledge of Israeli Attack Plans

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned the U.S. that any support for Israel's potential attack on Iran would make it responsible for any resulting casualties. Araghchi's statement on X (formerly Twitter) was in response to U.S. President Joe Biden's remark that he had knowledge of how and when Israel might retaliate against Iran.

In his message, Araghchi said, "Anyone who has knowledge of or provides support for such madness will logically be held responsible for any possible losses."

Tensions Between Israel and Iran

On October 1, Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps launched a missile attack on Israel, allegedly in retaliation for the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, and Iranian Brigadier General Abbas Nilforushan.

In response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Iran had made a "grave mistake" and would "pay the price."

During a press conference in Germany, when asked by a journalist whether he had any information about Israel's planned attack on Iran, President Biden confirmed, "Yes," though he avoided providing further details.







