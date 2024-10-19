 Contact Us
Russia, Ukraine conduct prisoner exchange

October 19,2024
Russia and Ukraine carried out a prisoner exchange Friday, with 95 soldiers from each side released, according to official reports.

The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed that the exchange took place Oct. 18, with the mediation of the United Arab Emirates.

The Russian soldiers are currently in Belarus, where they are receiving medical and psychological care.

The ministry added that the released personnel will be transported to the Russian Federation for further treatment and rehabilitation at medical facilities under the Defense Ministry.