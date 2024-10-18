Israel cuts internet in northern Gaza amid its ethnic cleansing

The Israeli army on Friday shut down communication and internet services in northern Gaza, amid a two-week-long bombing campaign of extermination and ethnic cleansing against Palestinians.

The local Palestinian Al-Aqsa TV said on its Telegram account that the Israeli army "has severed communication and internet services in northern Gaza."

The report also noted that Israeli artillery and airstrikes continue to target various areas of the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern region.

For the 14th consecutive day, the Israeli army has continued its offensive in northern Gaza, targeting Jabalia and its camp.

The area is under a suffocating siege and constant bombardment, with houses being demolished over their occupants.

This is the Israeli army's third ground offensive in Jabalia Camp since the ongoing war in Gaza began in October of last year.

Israel has continued a brutal offensive on Gaza following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.



Around 42,500 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 99,500 injured, according to health authorities in Gaza.



The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of Gaza amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.



Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.