Dozens of Israeli soldiers injured, majority in southern Lebanon in past 24 hours

Data from the Israeli army revealed on Friday that 53 soldiers were injured in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of wounded soldiers since the onset of the Gaza war to 4,948.

Of these, 2,347 were injured in ground battles in Gaza.

While the exact locations of the other injuries were not specified, the data suggests that many occurred in southern Lebanon.

The Israeli army reported that 47 soldiers remain in serious condition, 191 are in moderate condition, and 40 have minor injuries.

Since the war began on Oct. 7, 2023, 745 soldiers have been killed, including 353 in Gaza ground battles, which began on Oct. 27.

Israel has launched a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip following a Hamas attack last year, killing more than 42,400 people, mostly women and children, and injuring over 99,200 others.

The conflict has spread to Lebanon, with Israel launching deadly strikes across the country, which have killed more than 1,500 people and injured over 4,500 others since Sept. 23.

Despite international warnings that the Middle East was on the brink of a regional war amid Israel's relentless attacks on Gaza and Lebanon, Tel Aviv expanded the conflict by launching a ground incursion into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1.







