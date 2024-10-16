WORLD FOOD DAY HIGHLIGHTS ALARMING HUNGER STATISTICS, GAZAS SEVERE FOOD CRISIS

A child looks on as Palestinians gather to receive food cooked by a charity kitchen, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, October 16, 2024. (REUTERS Photo)

FAO Deputy Director-General Beth Bechdol emphasized that 733 million people worldwide faced hunger in 2023, with Gaza suffering one of the most acute food crises ever recorded.

Established under the United Nations after World War II, the FAO was founded on Oct. 16, 1945, to address food, nutrition, and agricultural challenges. Since 1979, this day has been observed as 'World Food Day'. On this day, FAO hosts discussions focusing on global food and agricultural issues, with this year's theme centered on the human right to food.

In a written interview with Anadolu, Bechdol highlighted the gravity of global hunger, particularly in conflict zones like Gaza, Sudan, Haiti, and Ukraine.

"In 2023, around 733 million people faced hunger. This is equal to one in eleven people globally and one in five in Africa. It is unacceptable," she said. "Almost half the global population today is not receiving the nutrients they need to thrive and, in some cases, survive. The right to food is a basic human right, and it is a collective responsibility. We must do better."

Bechdol identified conflicts, the climate crisis, and economic shocks as the primary drivers of hunger, which further undermine vulnerable populations.

GAZA'S ALARMING FOOD CRISIS



Regarding Gaza, Bechdol stressed the devastation caused by over a year of Israeli attacks: "We are all aware of the gravity of the situation in Gaza with 96 percent of the population in IPC Phases 3 and above-in crisis, emergency and catastrophe levels of acute food insecurity, according to the last IPC released in June. We are talking about over 2 million people facing hunger on a daily basis."

She added that a recent assessment with the UN Satellite Centre revealed significant damage to Gaza's agricultural lands. "According to our assessment, as of 1 September 2024, over two-thirds of Gaza's cropland has been damaged. The extent of all damages raises serious concerns about the potential for food production now and in the future, because food aid alone cannot meet the daily needs (both in terms of quantity and nutritional quality) of Gaza's people."

Bechdol emphasized that peace is essential for ensuring food security, asserting that without peace, stability in food production cannot be achieved.

CRISES IN UKRAINE, SUDAN, AND HAITI



Bechdol also spoke about the critical situations in other conflict-affected regions:

She noted, "In Ukraine, the agricultural sector remains intact but is fragile. The agriculture sector has suffered damages that total over USD 80 million, of which USD 1.4 million are related to irrigation and water resources. Damages to storage infrastructure have reduced capacity by 14 million tonnes. FAO is concerned about the profitability and the 2024 harvest in Ukraine,"

She said, "In the Sudan, the latest conflict turned a humanitarian crisis into a full-blown catastrophe, confirming famine conditions in parts of Darfur. FAO urges for immediate cessation of hostilities, rapid scale-up of life-saving food, nutrition and cash assistance, as well as of emergency agricultural aid." Furthermore also added "The Sudan is highly dependent on agriculture, with nearly 65 percent of its population engaged in the sector. Cereal production is 46 percent below last year and reductions reach up to 80 percent in Greater Kordofan/Darfur, and complete failure in West Darfur. Despite an extremely challenging context, as of 29 August, FAO has reached over 1.97 million people with seeds of highly nutritious cereals, which will allow them to produce sufficient food for a family of five for 12 months."

In Haiti, over 5.4 million people face acute food insecurity, worsened by factors like El Niño and an anticipated severe hurricane season. Seventy-five percent of the food-insecure population is rural, making agricultural support crucial for survival.

Bechdol concluded by underscoring the urgent need for international efforts to address hunger and support affected regions.