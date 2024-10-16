U.S., Denmark reaffirm support for Ukraine

Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen delivers remarks during a meeting with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, USA, 15 October 2024. (EPA Photo)

The U.S. and Denmark reaffirmed support for Ukraine in its ongoing war against Russia, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday.

"The US and Denmark also stand united in helping Ukraine defend itself against Putin's cruel war of aggression," Austin said ahead of meeting with Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen at the Pentagon.

Thanking Poulsen for Denmark's support for the Ukrainian people and their military, Austin said: "Denmark may be a small country, but it's one of the top financial donors to Ukraine as a percentage of GDP."

Denmark has also led the way in finding innovative solutions to meet Ukraine's operational requirements, he said.

"And you have stepped up as a co-leader of the Air Force capability coalition of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, alongside my country and the Netherlands. So, thanks for leading the way on providing F-16s to Ukraine and training their pilots," he added.

Poulsen, for his part, thanked Austin for "outstanding job" that he has been doing since the start of the war in 2022 to support Ukraine.

The defense chiefs also agreed to deepen bilateral defense partnership.