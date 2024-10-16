Australia condemns killing of innocent civilians by Israel in recent operations in Gaza

Australian top diplomat Penny Wong condemned on Wednesday the killing of innocent civilians by Israel in recent operations in the Gaza Strip.

Wong said in a statement on X that the humanitarian situation in northern Gaza is unacceptable and Israel must allow essential supplies to flow.

"I have asked Australia's officials to convey our concerns directly to Israel," she said.

She added that Australia supports all efforts by partner countries to ensure humanitarian assistance gets to those in need as Palestinian civilians cannot pay the price.

"We repeat our call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the release of all hostages, protection of civilians and increased humanitarian access. Parties must agree to the plan put forward by the US and endorsed by the United Nations Security Council," said Wong.

Israeli attacks killed at least 55 more Palestinians in Gaza on Tuesday, bringing the death toll since last year to 42,344, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution that demanded an immediate cease-fire, Israel has continued a brutal offensive on Gaza since an attack by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, on Oct. 7, 2023.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine.

Mediation efforts led by the US, Egypt and Qatar to reach a Gaza cease-fire and prisoner swap agreement between Israel and Hamas have failed because of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's refusal to halt the war.

