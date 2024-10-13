PUTIN OPEN TO DIALOGUE WITH GERMANYS SCHOLZ: KREMLIN

Putin open to dialogue with Germany's Scholz: Kremlin

"We have repeatedly stated that we remain open to contact," Kremlin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, but noted that there had so far been no proposal from the German side for a telephone conversation.

"We have repeatedly stated that we remain open to contact," Peskov said, but noted that there had so far been no proposal from the German side for a telephone conversation.



Peskov was responding to a statement by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who said on Friday that Putin was no longer even willing to talk to the chancellor on the phone.



Scholz recently emphasized that possibilities for peace must be explored and there were reports of a planned phone call between the chancellor and Putin.



In early October, Peskov said in response that Putin was open to dialogue even though, according to him, relations between Moscow and Berlin were effectively at rock bottom - not because of Russia. He added that "on the surface, there are no common issues."



Scholz last spoke to Putin on the phone in December 2022, when he called for a diplomatic solution and the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine. In June, Scholz said he could not rule out a conversation with Putin in the future, but said it would only make sense if there was something specific to discuss.











