Istanbul Strait traffic suspended due to cargo vessel breakdown

Vessel traffic in the Istanbul Strait has been suspended after a dry cargo ship en route from Israel to Bulgaria broke down on Saturday.

"Our tugboat, KURTARMA-5, was swiftly dispatched to assist the 106-meter-long dry cargo ship B LINE, which encountered a mechanical failure near Akintiburnu in the Istanbul Strait while sailing from Israel to Bulgaria. As a result, ship traffic in the strait has been temporarily suspended in both directions," Türkiye's General Directorate of Coastal Safety said on X.







