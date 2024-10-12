 Contact Us
Istanbul Strait traffic suspended due to cargo vessel breakdown

"Our tugboat, KURTARMA-5, was swiftly dispatched to assist the 106-meter-long dry cargo ship B LINE, which encountered a mechanical failure near Akintiburnu in the Istanbul Strait while sailing from Israel to Bulgaria. As a result, ship traffic in the strait has been temporarily suspended in both directions," Türkiye's General Directorate of Coastal Safety said on X.

Published October 12,2024
