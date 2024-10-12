10 rockets fired from Lebanon toward Golan Heights

The Israeli army said on Saturday that it detected 10 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward the occupied Golan Heights.

"The Israeli army detected the launch of 10 rockets from southern Lebanon towards the Golan Heights, with some being intercepted while others fell in open areas," the Israeli Channel 12 reported.

Sirens sounded in the town of Majdal Shams and the Kidmat Tsvi settlement in the Golan Heights, according to the channel.

No casualties were reported in the rocket attack.

For its part, Hezbollah announced in a statement that it fired a barrage of rockets targeting the Homa base in the occupied Golan Heights.

Since Oct. 7, 2023, the rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward the Golan Heights have caused several fires in various areas.

Israel has mounted massive airstrikes across Lebanon against, what it claims, Hezbollah targets since Sept. 23, killing at least 1,437 people, injuring over 4,123 others, and displacing more than 1.34 million people.

The aerial campaign is an escalation from a year of cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah since the start of its offensive on the Gaza Strip, in which Israel has killed nearly 42,200 people, most of them women and children, since a Hamas attack last year.

