Erdoğan thanks global figures for raising awareness on Gaza

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed gratitude to global figures, including British musician Roger Waters and former Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis, for sharing a video he posted on social media to mark the first anniversary of the ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza.

"I would like to thank people like British musician Roger Waters and former Greek Economy Minister Yanis Varoufakis who shared our feelings by sharing our video," Erdoğan said while speaking to journalists on board the presidential plane returning from Serbia and Albania.

He said that using all available communication channels, Türkiye will continue exposing the crimes committed by Israel.

"We will blatantly tell the world about the crimes committed by Zionist Israel. We will continue to do this, especially with my director of communications, and we will continue to use the channels of communication effectively," he said.

Erdoğan reaffirmed that Israel poses the "most direct threat" to both regional and global peace.

He urged global powers to take immediate action to stop Israel's aggression, which he said not only destabilizes Palestine but also threatens Lebanon and the broader Middle East.

"The genocide in Gaza has taken place in front of everyone and has taken its place among the historical shames of humanity," the Turkish president said.

"Those who stand with the Zionist terrorist organization called Israel today will carry the traces of this shame for generations," he added.