US deploys THAAD anti-ballistic missile system to Israel amid tensions with Iran

The Israeli military announced on Saturday evening that the US has deployed the THAAD anti-ballistic missile defense system in Israel amid tensions with Iran.

Israeli Army Radio described the move as part of preparations for the expected Israeli response to Iran's recent missile attack.

While it is described as the "first" such deployment, the US had announced a temporary deployment of THAAD in March 2019 as part of joint defense exercises.

It remains unclear whether the current deployment is permanent.

THAAD, developed by Lockheed Martin, is a defensive weapon intended to intercept high-altitude short and medium-range ballistic missiles.

The manufacturer claims THAAD is the only US system designed to intercept targets both inside and outside the atmosphere.

Prior to THAAD, Israeli air defenses relied on three systems: Arrow for long-range, David's Sling for medium-range, and Iron Dome for short-range, all of which failed to intercept many Iranian missiles during the recent attack.

On Oct. 1, Iran launched an attack involving approximately 180 missiles in retaliation for the assassination of Hamas' former political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, along with other targets, including Hezbollah's Hassan Nasrallah and a leader in the Revolutionary Guard, Abbas Nilforushan.

The Israeli army later acknowledged that the missile attack caused damage to some of its air bases, asserting that preparations for retaliation against Tehran were ongoing.

Iran has defended its actions, citing Article 51 of the UN Charter, which affirms member states' right to use force in self-defense against armed attacks.











