The death toll in Lebanon from Israeli attacks since Oct. 8, 2023, has risen to 2,255, with 10,524 others injured, the Lebanese Health Ministry said on Saturday.

It said that 26 people were killed and 144 injured over the last 24 hours.

Israel has mounted massive airstrikes across Lebanon against what it claims are Hezbollah targets since Sept. 23 that have killed more than 1,437 victims and injured north of 4,123.

The aerial campaign is an escalation of the year-long cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah since the start of Tel Aviv's brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip that has killed nearly 42,200 victims, mostly women and children, since an attack last year by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas.

Despite international warnings that the Middle East region was on the brink of a regional war amid Israel's relentless attacks on Gaza and Lebanon, Tel Aviv expanded the conflict by launching an incursion into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1.









