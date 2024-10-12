Anti-Israel protests held across Europe to condemn deadly attacks on Gaza Strip and Lebanon

Protests against Israel's attacks on Gaza and Lebanon were held in several European cities on Saturday, with thousands rallying in Stockholm, Paris, and Berlin calling for an immediate cease-fire.

In Stockholm, demonstrators gathered at Odenplan, marching toward the Swedish parliament while chanting slogans, such as "Killer Israel, get out of Palestine" and "Immediate and unconditional ceasefire."

Swedish activist Kajsa Ekis Ekman said that the ongoing violence constitutes genocide, highlighting the support of Western democracies for Israel.

In Paris, supporters of Palestine and Lebanon convened near the Fontaine des Innocents, demanding an end to Israeli attacks and urging the French government to withdraw its support for Tel Aviv.

Protesters displayed banners with photographs of Palestinians and criticized President Emmanuel Macron for his unwavering support of Israel.

In Berlin, around 2,000 participants marched from Innsbruck Square to Steglitz metro station, denouncing the attacks with slogans like "Stop funding genocide" and "Freedom for Palestine."

Police briefly detained several protesters amid minor scuffles during the protest.