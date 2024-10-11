Hezbollah warns Israelis to stay away from army in residential areas

Lebanese resistance group Hezbollah on Friday warned Israelis to stay away from Israeli army sites in residential areas in the north of the country, accusing it of using the homes of settlers.

"The Israeli enemy army uses the homes of settlers in some settlements" in north Israel, and has military bases "inside settlement neighbourhoods in major occupied cities such as Haifa, Tiberias, Acre," it said in a statement in Arabic and Hebrew.

"We warn the settlers from being near these military gatherings in order to preserve their lives."









