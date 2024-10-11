Blinken says heard 'nothing new' from Russia in ASEAN summit

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday he heard "nothing new" from Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as they attended the East Asia Summit.

Blinken said he had no direct contact in their rare encounter at the summit in Laos but that they did not leave during each other's closed-door remarks.

"I think it's safe to say that we heard each other. I didn't hear anything new, unfortunately, about the ongoing Russian aggression against Ukraine," Blinken said.

"I think country after country in the room, without speaking for them, made clear that this aggression needs to end," he said.

"It's striking that so many countries that are half a world away in the Indo-Pacific care deeply about what's going on in Ukraine, and the reason, again, is because they know that if any country is allowed to act with impunity and to commit acts of aggression, that's a signal to would-be aggressors everywhere," Blinken said.

Despite Blinken's remarks on consensus at the summit, the United States has been increasingly alarmed about China's support for Russia in the form of advanced industrial exports that fall short of direct military support.

India, which has warm relations with the United States, has also annoyed many in Washington by refusing to join Western sanctions against Moscow, New Delhi's Cold War-era partner.

US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have vowed sustained support for Ukraine and not to negotiate with Russia behind the backs of Kyiv.

The stance is in sharp contrast to Republican candidate Donald Trump, who is in a close race against Harris in next month's presidential election.

Trump has vowed to quickly end the Ukraine conflict, with his aides suggesting he would withhold aid to Ukraine so as to force it into territorial concessions.

BLINKEN WARNS CHINA AGAINST 'PROVOCATIVE' MOVES ON TAIWAN

Blinken, speaking in Laos after an East Asia Summit, called the speech by Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te, in which he vowed to "resist annexation", a "regular exercise".

"China should not use it in any fashion as a pretext for provocative actions," Blinken told reporters.

"On the contrary, we want to reinforce -- and many other countries want to reinforce -- the imperative of preserving the status quo, and neither party taking any actions that might undermine it," Blinken said.

"Fifty percent of commercial container traffic goes through the Taiwan Strait every day; more than 70 percent of the high-end semiconductors that the world needs are produced on Taiwan," he said.

"So there's a strong interest around the world on maintaining peace and stability, preserving the status quo, avoiding any kind of conflict that could disrupt things that are so essential to the global economy."

China has not ruled out using force to seize the democratic island, to which the United States sells weapons for its defence.







