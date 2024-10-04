UN chief says toll on civilians from Israeli attacks on Lebanon ‘totally unacceptable’

The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed grave concern over the increasing toll on civilians as a result of Israel's continued attacks on Lebanon.

"The secretary-general is very concerned about the increasing toll on civilians that we're seeing across the immediate region Beirut," UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said at a news conference.

Noting that residential areas in Lebanon's Beirut were "once again" targeted by "intense overnight Israeli airstrikes," Dujarric said: "The strikes continued unabated in other parts of Lebanon. The toll on civilians from this campaign is totally unacceptable."

Dujarric urged all parties to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, and said that Imran Riza, the UN deputy special coordinator for Lebanon, announced an additional $2 million from the Lebanon humanitarian fund "to address the deteriorating situation, bringing the total allocation to $12 million so far."

Citing the UN's Office of the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), Dujarric said the UN is concerned about the safety of civilians especially with the evacuation orders issued by Israel in the south of Lebanon.

Dujarric reaffirmed that the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) is continuing its mission "despite the very dangerous environment," and said the mission is urging all sides for de-escalation and full implementation of the UN Security Council resolution 1701.

The resolution 1701, adopted on Aug. 11, 2006, demands a cessation of hostilities between Lebanon and Israel and the establishment of a demilitarized zone between the Blue Line-the de facto boundary between Lebanon and Israel-and the Litani River, allowing only the Lebanese army and UNIFIL to possess weapons and military equipment in the area.

- UN chief 'deeply alarmed' over deteriorating situation in occupied West Bank

The UN spokesperson further conveyed Guterres' concern over the worsening situation in the occupied West Bank, and said: "The secretary-general is deeply alarmed by the deteriorating situation there, including last night's Israeli airstrike on Tulkarem refugee camp, which reportedly killed 18 Palestinians, including children, and injured many others."

"He strongly condemns the loss of life," Dujarric said, sharing the UN chief's call for "strict compliance with international law," and urging that civilians and civilian infrastructure must be protected at all times.

Dujarric also reiterated the need for the international community to unite to end the cycle of violence and pursue "a two-state solution, which remains the only just and lasting resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict."

"The bloodshed that we are seeing must end," he stressed.