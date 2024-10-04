 Contact Us
Türkiye offers condolences to victims of Nigeria boat accident

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of many lives following the sinking of a boat carrying nearly 300 passengers in Nigeria," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Published October 04,2024
Türkiye on Friday extended condolences to victims of this week's boat accident in Nigeria.

The ministry extended its condolences to the "brotherly and friendly" people of Nigeria.

At least 42 people were killed after a boat carrying nearly 300 people returning from a religious festival in Nigeria's northern Niger state capsized on Tuesday. Many bodies were recovered on Friday and rescue operations are still continuing.