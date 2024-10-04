Internet shutdown, roads cut off in parts of Pakistan

Pakistani authorities suspended mobile internet services in the capital Islamabad and the nearby garrison city of Rawalpindi on Friday, ahead of a planned protest rally by former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Police blocked all entry points to Islamabad from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and Rawalpindi, placing hundreds of containers on major roads to prevent access.

This marks the second time in a month that the capital has been sealed off with containers to stop PTI supporters and Khan's followers from entering the city. Last month, PTI held a large public rally outside Islamabad, the first since May 2023, which saw clashes between protesters and police.

PTI is demanding the release of the jailed former prime minister, along with "independence of the judiciary" and protection of the Constitution.

"Internet is not working properly. It is very slow today, and social media applications are not working either," Zahid Shah, a local resident of Islamabad, told Anadolu. He added that the city is filled with containers, roads are blocked, and people are struggling to enter or leave the city. However, police stated that some routes remain open for local residents.

In a statement, Islamabad police confirmed the imposition of Section 144, banning gatherings and rallies within the capital, and warned people to avoid participating in protests.

"Islamabad police are always focused on protecting the life and property of citizens. People are urged not to be involved in any illegal activities, as the law will act against those who disturb peace and order," the police said on X.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also issued a stern warning, stating that Rangers and the army had been deployed, and no protesters would be allowed to enter the capital.

"Rangers and the army have been called in. Anyone attempting to attack Islamabad will face no leniency," Naqvi told reporters.

Despite the warnings, thousands of Khan's supporters in car rallies are moving toward Islamabad from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab provinces. Ali Amin Gandapur, the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, announced earlier that he would lead the rally from his province to D-Chowk, near the parliament.

Last month, parliament passed legislation banning protest rallies in D-Chowk and surrounding areas, including the Parliament House, Prime Minister House, President House, Supreme Court of Pakistan, and the Diplomatic Enclave. PTI has challenged the legislation in court.

On Thursday, Khan, in a statement from jail, called on his supporters to hold peaceful protests and show solidarity with the judiciary against proposed constitutional amendments. The amendments allegedly include establishing a constitutional court and increasing the retirement age of the Chief Justice of Pakistan from 65 to 68 years.

Khan, 72, is currently jailed in Rawalpindi, seeking bail in multiple cases ranging from corruption to terrorism, charges he denies. Courts have already set aside two of his convictions and suspended a third.

The former cricket star was ousted from power through a no-confidence vote in April 2022.