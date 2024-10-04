IATA urges governments to safeguard civil aviation during conflicts

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has called on governments to prioritize the protection of civil aviation, including airport and air navigation infrastructure, during times of conflict.

In a press release issued Friday, IATA emphasized that civil aviation does not take sides in political disputes. The association highlighted the importance of maintaining the international standards that aviation relies on, stating: "As an industry that requires the effective implementation of global standards to operate, aviation upholds global standards and the international rules-based order on which they rely."

IATA stressed that civil aviation primarily serves the civilian population and must be shielded from harm by all parties involved in a conflict. The association further emphasized that this protection is a legal obligation under international law.

The statement also underscored the necessity of reminding all actors in conflict zones to ensure the safety of flights and avoid targeting critical airport and air navigation infrastructure during hostilities.