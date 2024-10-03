UK charters more flights to help British nationals leave Lebanon

The UK government has chartered additional flights to help British nationals leave Lebanon as the security situation in the country continues to deteriorate.

After meeting the demand for a flight on Wednesday, further flights are scheduled to depart from Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport starting Thursday, according to a government statement on Thursday.

The statement said that the government has committed to running these flights "as long as the security situation allows."

British nationals who have registered with the UK government will be notified about how to request a seat on the charter flights.

The government has advised against traveling to the airport unless a seat on the flight is confirmed.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said: "Recent events have demonstrated the volatility of the situation in Lebanon. The safety of British nationals continues to be our number one priority. That's why we are announcing additional chartered flights to help those who want to leave."

Meanwhile, around 700 troops and Foreign Office and Home Office staff, including Border Force officers, have been deployed to the Greek Cypriot administration for contingency planning.