The speaker of Georgia's parliament signed into law a bill denounced by rights groups and the EU as curbing the rights of LGBTQ people Thursday, a day after the president refused to approve it.

"In conformity with the constitution, I signed today the law 'on family values and the protection of minors', which (President) Salome Zurabishvili didn't sign," speaker Shalva Papuashvili said on Facebook.