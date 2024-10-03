France, Norway back UN chief, criticize Israel for declaring him persona non grata

France and Norway on Thursday expressed their support for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, condemning Israel for declaring him persona non grata and refusing to allow him to enter Tel Aviv.

"France regrets Israel's serious, unjustified and counterproductive decision to declare UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres persona non grata," the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"We reaffirm our full support for and confidence in the UN Secretary-General," the statement noted.

"France reiterates its commitment to the UN Charter, international law, and the importance of abiding by UN Security Council decisions with regard to peacekeeping and international security," it stressed, adding: "The UN plays a fundamental role in the region's stability."

Separately, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store also said on X: "Norway stands firmly behind UNSG @antonioguterres in his defense of the UN Charter and efforts to maintain peace&security."

"I strongly oppose attempts by Israel to undermine the UNSG and the UN," he emphasized.

The premier further said: "The crises we face, incl. in Middle East, call for a strong UN, with our full backing."

On Wednesday, Israel announced that it declared Guterres "persona non grata," after he demanded an urgent de-escalation in the Middle East.

Several UN officials have also been barred from entering Israel in recent months, including UN Special Rapporteur for Palestinians Francesca Albanese, who was accused of "siding with the Palestinians," and the UN humanitarian office chief in occupied Palestinian territory, who stated in August that Israel refused to extend his visa due to a UN report accusing Israel of violating the rights of Palestinian children.