5 Chinese nationals charged following 'spying' incident at U.S. military base

Five Chinese nationals have been charged with making false statements, conspiracy and destroying evidence in connection with photographing joint U.S.-Taiwan military exercises, according to a U.S. court document.

The Chinese nationals, who were reportedly students at the University of Michigan at the time, were caught last year near Camp Grayling, Michigan, during an exercise. An FBI special agent said they were found with cameras near military vehicles, tents and classified communications equipment.

According to the document, the group was spotted near the Utah National Guard's Tactical Operations Center at the Grayling Military Installation after they "heard noises and saw headlights near Bear Lake."

U.S. sergeant major reportedly confronted them and ordered them out of the area, which was in full view of sensitive military equipment and ongoing live-fire exercises, according to the document.

The five men are accused of misleading investigators about their trip to the military site and conspiring to delete evidence from their cell phones. They do not face charges related to their presence at the military facility itself.