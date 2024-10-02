US imposes sanctions on 2 Israelis contributing to violence in occupied West Bank

The US announced sanctions Tuesday on two Israelis for actions that contribute to violence and instability in the occupied West Bank.

According to the State Department, the individuals designated are Eitan Yardeni, described as a violent settler, and Avichai Suissa, the CEO and a director of Hashomer Yosh, an organization previously designated by the US.

"The actions of these individuals have contributed to creating an environment where violence and instability thrive," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.

The State Department accused Yardeni of a series of aggressive actions, including an incident in late 2023 where he participated in a group that invaded the Palestinian town of Khallet Al Dabaa.

Suissa's leadership position in Hashomer Yosh has also contributed to the climate of hostility affecting the West Bank, it added.

As a result of the sanctions, Yardeni and Suissa cannot access their property in the US, and US individuals cannot conduct transactions with them. Their entry into the US is also banned.

"The ultimate goal of sanctions is not to punish, but to bring about a positive change in behavior," the State Department said.

Violence by illegal Israeli settlers against Palestinians has intensified since Oct. 7 last year. At least 719 Palestinians, including 160 children, have been killed, nearly 6,200 others injured, and over 10,900 arrested in the occupied territory, according to Palestinian figures.

Israeli estimates indicate that around 720,000 Israelis now live in illegal settlement outposts in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem. The international community, including the UN, considers these settlements illegal under international law, and the US has said that Israel's expansion of settlements in the occupied West Bank is inconsistent with international law.

The escalation follows a landmark opinion in July by the International Court of Justice that declared Israel's decades-long occupation of Palestinian land unlawful and demanded the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.







