Chinese, Russian vessels jointly patrol Bering sea, US Coast Guard reports

The U.S. Coast Guard observed Chinese and Russian vessels carrying out a joint patrol in the Bering Sea, marking an unprecedented northward push by Chinese forces in the region, U.S. officials said on Wednesday.

A U.S. Coast Guard aircraft on Saturday spotted two Russian Border Guard ships and two Chinese Coast Guard vessels sailing in formation about 440 miles (708 kilometers) southwest of St. Lawrence Island, which lies west of the U.S. state of Alaska, it said in a written statement.

The ships were traveling northeast, remaining within Russia's exclusive economic zone, the statement noted. "This marked the northernmost location where Chinese Coast Guard vessels have been observed by the U.S. Coast Guard," the statement stressed.

"This recent activity demonstrates the increased interest in the Arctic by our strategic competitors," said Rear Adm. Megan Dean, commander of the 17th Coast Guard District.

Dean emphasized the need for continued investment in coast guard capabilities to meet the challenges posed by "strategic competitors' presence" in the region.

Russia and China did not immediately reacted to U.S. allegations.



