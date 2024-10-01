Rocket attack targets military base hosting US forces in Baghdad

At least two Katyusha rockets were fired at a military base hosting U.S. forces near Baghdad International Airport, two Iraqi military officials told Reuters early on Tuesday.

Air defenses intercepted the rockets, they added.

Two security sources said an initial investigation showed three rockets were fired, including one that landed near buildings used by Iraqi counter-terrorism forces causing damages and fire to some vehicles with no casualties.

A United States diplomatic facility in Baghdad came under attack late on Sept. 11 but there were no reports of casualties.

A U.S. embassy spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the attack.

Iraq, a rare regional partner of both the United States and Iran, hosts 2,500 U.S. troops and also has Iran-backed armed factions linked to its security forces.

Iran-aligned armed groups in Iraq have repeatedly attacked U.S. troops in the Middle East since the Gaza war began.





