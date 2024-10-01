Erdoğan: Israel will be stopped 'sooner or later' | "Just as Hitler was stopped, Netanyahu will be stopped in the same way"

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday condemned Israel's ground operation in Lebanon and urged the United Nations and other international organisations to stop Israel without "wasting any more time".

"Whatever it does, Israel will be stopped sooner or later," Erdoğan told the Turkish parliament at the opening of the legislative year.

"All state and international organisations, especially the UN, must stop Israel without wasting any more time," he said.

The Israeli army said that it launched a ground offensive in Lebanon and that its forces engaged in clashes Tuesday, escalating the conflict after a week of intense air strikes that killed hundreds.

Erdoğan said "the terror and genocide" Israel had carried out in Gaza had reached Lebanon and warned if not stopped, the Israeli leadership would set its sights on Türkiye.

"I openly say that the Israeli leadership, acting with the delirium of the promised land and with a purely religious fanaticism, will set its sights on our homeland after Palestine and Lebanon," Erdoğan said, again comparing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Nazi Germany's Adolf Hitler.

"Just as Hitler, who saw himself in a giant mirror, was stopped, Netanyahu will be stopped in the same way," he said.







